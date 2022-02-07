 Skip to content

Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR update for 7 February 2022

Patch 1.05

Patch 1.05

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Tweaked the headset detection when the game is paused. The game will now automatically unpause when the headset is on.

Overall polish. Text placement is slightly changed.

Added V sync option.

Changed files in this update

Fossilfuel: Raptor Isolation VR Content Depot 1774651
