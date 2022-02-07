Jim Power Genesis and NES Added

Long awaited Jim power on NES and Genesis has been added. If you purchased before today, you will enjoy these add ons for free.
Effective immediately there will be a price increase on the game.
Hopefully we can add more versions in the future.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Long awaited Jim power on NES and Genesis has been added. If you purchased before today, you will enjoy these add ons for free.
Effective immediately there will be a price increase on the game.
Hopefully we can add more versions in the future.
Changed files in this update