 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Jim Power -The Lost Dimension update for 7 February 2022

Jim Power Genesis and NES Added

Share · View all patches · Build 8161094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Long awaited Jim power on NES and Genesis has been added. If you purchased before today, you will enjoy these add ons for free.

Effective immediately there will be a price increase on the game.

Hopefully we can add more versions in the future.

Changed files in this update

Jim Power -The Lost Dimension Content Depot 370271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.