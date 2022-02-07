Bugfix Patch V1.01d:
- Fixed an issue with the Sullivan intro movie.
- Updated file selection menu, and mouse selection (misaligned selection boxes no longer relevant).
- A bug where the player could move while reading some notes.
- A glitch where some key animations weren't caching (should remove a stutter that would occur on animation set changes).
- An error where if touching a door with the character, the door wouldn't open / respond.
- Fixed a movement lock-up on the Ascended
Changed files in this update