Maneuver Warfare update for 11 February 2022

Update 1.17 is out now

Maneuver Warfare update for 11 February 2022

Update 1.17 is out now

Update 1.17 is now available. WARNING – do not download if in the middle of a campaign as your save games will no longer work. This update includes:

-increased command and control range for reconnaissance units

-orders delay implemented

-boundary warning messages

-artillery fire scatter

-units will surrender

-losses broken down into dead/destroyed and wounded/damaged

-encyclopedia allows for unit comparison

For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/

