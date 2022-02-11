Update 1.17 is now available. WARNING – do not download if in the middle of a campaign as your save games will no longer work. This update includes:
-increased command and control range for reconnaissance units
-orders delay implemented
-boundary warning messages
-artillery fire scatter
-units will surrender
-losses broken down into dead/destroyed and wounded/damaged
-encyclopedia allows for unit comparison
For details, please visit www.decisiveactiongames.com/News/Updates/
Maneuver Warfare update for 11 February 2022
Update 1.17 is out now
