0.8.6.1 - Bugfixes & tweaks

Trollskog 0.8.6.1 - Bugfixes and minor visual tweaks.
- Fixed a pathfinding bug
An optimization introduced in an earlier patch was causing units to get stuck on terrain again.
- Haul tasks between storages can now correctly be canceled by unsetting the dropoff point.
Also fixed some minor glitches with worker AI and dropoff points that were a bit too intricate to explain in bullet list format.
- Tweaked building slot and icon layout positions
Icons should no longer appear on top of each other, or hide villagers.
- Re-rendered tier 1 buildings to reflect new models
Tier 2 and tier 3 are forthcoming.
Sorry for the wait! These bugs were slow to fix due to catching coronavirus and some real life business cropping up (Don’t worry - nothing bad!). The roadmap to 0.9 is almost completed, so stay tuned for that in the coming days.
Your friend in the forest,
Andreas
Changed files in this update