 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Trollskog update for 7 February 2022

0.8.6.1 - Bugfixes & tweaks

Share · View all patches · Build 8160992 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Trollskog 0.8.6.1 - Bugfixes and minor visual tweaks.

  • Fixed a pathfinding bug

    An optimization introduced in an earlier patch was causing units to get stuck on terrain again.
  • Haul tasks between storages can now correctly be canceled by unsetting the dropoff point.

    Also fixed some minor glitches with worker AI and dropoff points that were a bit too intricate to explain in bullet list format.
  • Tweaked building slot and icon layout positions

    Icons should no longer appear on top of each other, or hide villagers.
  • Re-rendered tier 1 buildings to reflect new models

    Tier 2 and tier 3 are forthcoming.

Sorry for the wait! These bugs were slow to fix due to catching coronavirus and some real life business cropping up (Don’t worry - nothing bad!). The roadmap to 0.9 is almost completed, so stay tuned for that in the coming days.

Your friend in the forest,

Andreas

Changed files in this update

Trollskog Content Depot 617451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.