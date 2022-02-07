Gotta go fast

This update brings with it some long sought-after balance changes and a new intro level.

Intro Level

The first level has been completely re-done, now with a much spookier setting and what are _definitely _dead corpses hanging from the ceiling. Don't look up! They're definitely dead, and they definitely won't reanimate and kill you. We're absolutely 15% sure of it.

Speed Increase

You'll find you move much faster in the game now, which should speed up your demon-hunting antics. We have to keep things fair though, so the demons will also move much faster than before. That may sound terrifying, but if anything it will make you death quicker, so there's a comforting thought.

Happy hunting!