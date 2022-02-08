 Skip to content

City of Gangsters update for 8 February 2022

Update notes for 1.2.10

Update notes for 1.2.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improved Backroom Distillery can now produce neutral alcohol from industrial alcohol in addition to corn syrup

  • Added a conversation option with your gambling house manager about healing your crew member (when hurt)

  • Added production details to controlled business mouseovers

  • Detroit: buildings with npcs that are relevant to your interests in Canada will now display a special marker

  • Bug fix: Rarely, territory expansion would stop working in the late game due to a smaller bug interrupting expansion

  • Bug fix: Player controlled garages would only appear as options for automation after interacting with the npc

  • Bug fix: Gambling feature mouseover for Rake games should no longer erroneously display that "nobody won this turn"

