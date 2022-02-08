-
Improved Backroom Distillery can now produce neutral alcohol from industrial alcohol in addition to corn syrup
-
Added a conversation option with your gambling house manager about healing your crew member (when hurt)
-
Added production details to controlled business mouseovers
-
Detroit: buildings with npcs that are relevant to your interests in Canada will now display a special marker
-
Bug fix: Rarely, territory expansion would stop working in the late game due to a smaller bug interrupting expansion
-
Bug fix: Player controlled garages would only appear as options for automation after interacting with the npc
-
Bug fix: Gambling feature mouseover for Rake games should no longer erroneously display that "nobody won this turn"
City of Gangsters update for 8 February 2022
Update notes for 1.2.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
