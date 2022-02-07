 Skip to content

Nienix update for 7 February 2022

Misc update

Share · View all patches · Build 8160807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509151

🎯 [Bug] The line of sight shader could previously produce black borders at the edge of the screen when moving really fast. This is now fixed.

🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug with the new map that in some edge-cases could cause caves to not been shown.

🎯 [AI] Summons and enemies with the escort/follow-type AI now more quickly track their master.

🎯 [Misc] Minor changes to the front/scout camera mode.

🎯 [Misc] The load outs in the character creation screen have been reordered.

🎯 [Performance] Significantly reduced the memory footprint of the map.

🎯 [Balancing] Reduced the number of Continuum Fragments in a few kinds of event shops.

