Misc update

Version 0.55509151
🎯 [Bug] The line of sight shader could previously produce black borders at the edge of the screen when moving really fast. This is now fixed.
🎯 [Bug] Fixed a bug with the new map that in some edge-cases could cause caves to not been shown.
🎯 [AI] Summons and enemies with the escort/follow-type AI now more quickly track their master.
🎯 [Misc] Minor changes to the front/scout camera mode.
🎯 [Misc] The load outs in the character creation screen have been reordered.
🎯 [Performance] Significantly reduced the memory footprint of the map.
🎯 [Balancing] Reduced the number of Continuum Fragments in a few kinds of event shops.
Changed files in this update