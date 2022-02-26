Kofi Quest: Alpha MOD - Update 0.11.4

Hi! We're back with a new update (0.11.4).

As you know, we are working on the Nintendo Switch version, so we have been making changes and improvements to the game for a long time. The idea is to include all of those improvements in one giant patch soon, but in the meantime, we've been able to include some of them in the current version of the game. Including cloud save! We hope you like these fixes.

The changes that are included in the new update:

Important changes

Cloud save.

Fixed various game crashes.

Cinematic improvements and new animations.

Fixes music configuration that inmproves considerably the sound quality.

Improved aim for ranged units. Now they will hit even moving targets. The Bent Bow still have a chance of throwing a bent arrow that will miss its target.

Temporary allies (those who help you only in certain quests)

Added visual indicator if a temporary ally is left behind because you get out of the area where they help you.

Fixed bug that caused some temporary allies to appear duplicated.

Fixed autosave bug that allowed to keep certain temporary allies in areas outside of their assigned quest.

Now temporary allies respawn right after a scene change if they were dead in the previous one (this avoids various bugs).

Minor changes