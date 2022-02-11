Epic Chef Steam Update!

Greetings, Chefs!

We've just served up a tasty number of fixes for a few of the issues that have affected your gameplay experience!

Heres a list:

Fixed the issue which would prevent “Fully Booked” achievement from unlocking - This fix is retroactive and will unlock the achievement if you have fulfilled the criteria

Fixed multiple issues where a softlock could occur

Fixed an issue where clients would complain about the tables until Zest had gone to sleep

Fixed multiple instances of incorrect quest descriptions across multiple languages

Fixed an issue where the player can become blocked by fully upgrading the villa before defeating Torapio and trying to proceed with the quest after doing so

Minor speculative adjustments made to fix multiple camera and cinematic issues

We hope this fix satiates your appetite! Now.. return to Ambrosia, and serve up!

