Week 1 Fixes Update

Hey, broadcasters!
And we are live! Thank you to all our broadcasters who have joined the National Nightly News last week. We are so grateful. And thank you to all of you who have helped us by reporting bugs you've found along the way. What better way to start your week than with a tasty patch?
Patch notes
- Fixed an issue where level 9-03 would skip to the end early
- Fixed a missing censor in 08-03
- Fixed an issue where the 'Snuggle Button' keybind would not work on keyboard & mouse
- Fixed an issue where levels could fail to end correctly if the system ran of out memory to save the playback broadcast of the level
- Fixed issues related to the Steam achievement 'Chippy's Lighter' not dropping when it should
- Fixed an issue where the End Of Level Report could display the incorrect day number or information when loaded from a checkpoint
- Fixed an issue where in some playthroughs the wrong level 7 Rymmington-Svist headline was shown
- Fixed an issue where in level 9 the rhythm/music panel would remain open despite the previous music section ending
- Fixed an issue where Epilogues did not have their subtitles synced with the users subtitle setting
- Fixed an issue where after exiting the end credits other epilogue TVs would be playing in the background
- Fixed an issue in the playback room where subtitles could be incorrectly displayed at start and end of a Disrupt hack
- Fixed an issue where some subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese could display the wrong language
- Fixed russian dubbing being heard in 08-02 Red Carpet in Rushes
- Fixed Challenge Room triggering teaser video
- Fixed some typos in End Credits text
- Fixed performance loss on some systems when looking right in the broadcast room
- Fixed both paths of 09-03 sequences being viewable in Rushes even if only one path has been played
- Fixed Telethon audio not being mastered correctly
- Fixed an issue where 07-01 would not be graded correctly
- Changed some Challenge Room achievements to trigger on a per game profile basis as well as a per Steam user basis
- Minor performance enhancements
Changed depots in drmfree branch