Update 0.10.5.5 (Remaining Food Bars for Plants, Food, and Corpses)

🔹If you have overhead healthbars toggled on with the F1 key you can now see overhead progress bars for the food you can eat. These progress bars show how much food is remaining.

(These overhead food progress bars made it into the last update but they weren't working properly and their position above their food wasn't correct because I had to rush and get out the multiplayer hotfix.)

🔹Dinosaur overhead healthbars now have a new health bar. Herbivore healthbars are green and carnivore healthbars are red.

🔹Dinosaur overhead healthbars now have new icons. Some of the icons are placeholder icons.