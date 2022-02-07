 Skip to content

SILO27: Crashlanded update for 7 February 2022

Update 0.3.3

Build 8160349

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix active mission not getting saved properly
  • Changed input backend. This should bring better controller support but could have introduced some regressions. If you find any issues please let me know!
  • Added separate option for mouse and gamepad look sensitivity
  • Fix cursor not being visible when return to main menu after completing the game
  • Added separate settings for mouse and gamepad sensitivity
  • Added custom mouse cursor
  • Small improvements to ui navigation with gamepad or keyboard
  • Environment changes, collision fixes
  • Fixed some settings not getting the correct default values
  • Other various fixes

