- Fix active mission not getting saved properly
- Changed input backend. This should bring better controller support but could have introduced some regressions. If you find any issues please let me know!
- Added separate option for mouse and gamepad look sensitivity
- Fix cursor not being visible when return to main menu after completing the game
- Added separate settings for mouse and gamepad sensitivity
- Added custom mouse cursor
- Small improvements to ui navigation with gamepad or keyboard
- Environment changes, collision fixes
- Fixed some settings not getting the correct default values
- Other various fixes
SILO27: Crashlanded update for 7 February 2022
Update 0.3.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
