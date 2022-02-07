 Skip to content

Island Farmer update for 7 February 2022

Update: two new islands! 🏝️🏝️

Build 8160303

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Little by little, we are expanding the evening archipelago. Two additional islands in this update, that is free for everyone.

The inspiration for one of them is clear, but for the other one, it is not that obvious. Can you guess it?

We hope you enjoy it! Post your feedback in the community hub, as well as your ideas for new islands. We might consider them for future updates.

Thank you for playing and supporting us!

Follow the Island Farmer page to let Steam tell you about future updates!

And follow our developer's page on Steam to support us and keep up with our releases!

https://store.steampowered.com/developer/menssana

We are also on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook!

Changed files in this update

Island Farmer Windows Depot Depot 1564561
  • Loading history…
Island Farmer MacOS Depot Depot 1564562
  • Loading history…
