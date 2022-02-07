Update: two new islands! 🏝️🏝️

Hi!

Little by little, we are expanding the evening archipelago. Two additional islands in this update, that is free for everyone.

The inspiration for one of them is clear, but for the other one, it is not that obvious. Can you guess it?

We hope you enjoy it! Post your feedback in the community hub, as well as your ideas for new islands. We might consider them for future updates.

Thank you for playing and supporting us!

