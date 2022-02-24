Join the Party in Pistol Whip’s Latest Update, Encore!

Action Heroes!

Your favourite action-rhythm FPS is back at it again with a very special Encore for you! Filled with more of the stuff you love, players can now enjoy new scenes, modifiers, and of course our highly-requested new way to play with friends, in Party Mode.

Enjoy some eye-catching improvements to your Pistol Whip experience with refreshed menus, new winter weapon wraps, and killer upgrades to our modifiers including Targets, No Beat, and Rhythmic!

Join the Party with our Exciting New Mode!

You asked, and we delivered. Introducing Party Mode! Compete with friends and family with personalized challenges. Change up scenes and modifiers to see who will reign supreme.

Play through scenes customized to your specifications. Once your score is counted, use the keyboard (exclusive to Party Mode!) to secure your name of choice and reveal it in all its glory! Once your name has been added to the leaderboard unique to Party Mode, pass on the headset to the next challenger!

An “Encore” for 2089 and Smoke & Thunder

Jump back into the post-apocalyptic world of 2089 and the Wild West of Smoke & Thunder, with two new scenes! Starring fan-favourite tracks from the credits of these action-packed story-driven cinematic campaigns, fans can now enjoy the thrilling songs by Devora and Magic Sword with their own unique scenes. Whether you want to slay robots to the beat of The Way Home or live the life of an outlaw to the tune of Fist Fight, we’ve got you covered.

If you haven’t checked out the cinematic campaigns yet, be sure to swing by the campaigns in-headset to immerse yourself in these Pistol Whip stories! Become the hero of a gritty sci-fi apocalyptic future or be the ultimate gunslinger in a Wild West sci-fi fusion at the press of a button!

The Styles System: Play Your Way with Targets, No Beat, and Rhythmic

Players can now change up the scoring system to allow for an even more customizable experience! With No Beat and Rhythmic, heroes can now choose if their score is entirely focused on accuracy or shooting to the beat of the music. Along with these new scoring system modifiers, heroes will also be able to use the Targets modifier to turn enemies into abstract targets. Create your own badass training experience by combining the Target, Deadeye, and Threatless modifiers together.

No Beat: Take the rhythm out of the equation with this modifier. When enabled, your scores are determined entirely by the accuracy of your shots - no musicality required!

Rhythmic: Lose yourself in the groove - with this modifier, scores are determined entirely by shooting to the beat!

Targets: Is target-shooting more your style? Select this modifier to transform enemies into non-human targets throughout all of your favorite scenes (Arcade and Party Modes only!) Combine Targets with other modifiers to completely change the feel of the game. (For example, try Targets plus Threatless and No Beat to change any level into a true shooting range experience!)

New Weapons and Wraps!

Stay frosty with some cool new winter wraps and weapons! Featuring the 39 Special, 357 Python, and the Hippo.

Added "The Way Home" Scene (3 difficulties)

Added "Fist Fight" Scene (3 difficulties)

Added 3 new weapons: 357 Python, Hippo, 39 Special

Added 4 new weapon wraps

Added 3 new game Modifiers: No-Beat, Rhythmic, Targets

Added Party Mode

Added additional content to Training section

Upgraded Bullet Hell difficulty

Upgraded Boom Stick splash damage on Deadeye and Headhunter modifiers

Melee improvements: better scoring when using punch, swing & stab motions

General UI improvements including: settings menu, pause menu, death menu & results screen

Fixed a bug that caused Campaign scenes to be skipped or cinematics to play incorrectly

Fixed a bug that caused no enemies to spawn after loading into gameplay

Fixed a bug preventing “True Pacifist” runs from posting runs on the Leaderboard

Fixed a bug where player weapon would double-fire and then not shoot on next trigger pull

General bug fixes and performance improvements

Love,

Cloudhead Games