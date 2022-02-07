- The switch lever no longer lies when joining a server
- Drawbridges should now work on dedicated servers
- Improved Loco list so the backend can never reset the wrong train because of many resets at once.
- Fixed linked(controls) loco not being relinked when loading a save on headless server
- Mogul regulator hitbox position moved
- Mogul hitboxes + hitch position improved
- Tem2 reverser hitbox size increased
- Possible fix for hitches if set when sombody is joining the server and a hitch gets attached
- Made switch stand more obvious with an arrowbox light
- Small improvements to some train control levers
- Improved FA-1/B textures
Loco update for 7 February 2022
Many small fixes + Improvements
