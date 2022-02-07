 Skip to content

Loco update for 7 February 2022

Many small fixes + Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

  • The switch lever no longer lies when joining a server
  • Drawbridges should now work on dedicated servers
  • Improved Loco list so the backend can never reset the wrong train because of many resets at once.
  • Fixed linked(controls) loco not being relinked when loading a save on headless server
  • Mogul regulator hitbox position moved
  • Mogul hitboxes + hitch position improved
  • Tem2 reverser hitbox size increased
  • Possible fix for hitches if set when sombody is joining the server and a hitch gets attached
  • Made switch stand more obvious with an arrowbox light
  • Small improvements to some train control levers
  • Improved FA-1/B textures

