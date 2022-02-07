0.6.0 - Redesigned Menu | Endless Mode | Leaderboard

Redesigned Main Menu



Look around and interact directly with screens, gauges, and other equipment of the spaceship cockpit. Try yourself!

New Endless Mode



The space is endless, so is this mode. Default and Manual controls on your choice. How long will you thrive on flying through the obstacles?

Leaderboard



Try your best on your way to the best pilots!

In addition to these changes, the scope was slightly increased, and some bugs were fixed.

There will be a few more minor patches in the coming weeks before the full release. Balance improvements, new visual effects, bug fixes are coming.