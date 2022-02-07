Phobos Update - 0.65 - Twitch Integration

Share · View all patches · Build 8160108 · Last edited 7 February 2022 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Fermi Community,

For the first update in 2022 we wanted to do something different and provide our Fermi Paradox streamers with a feature to integrate Twitch into the game. If you want to connect your Twitch account with The Fermi Paradox follow these instructions.

To make Twitch streaming more comfortable we also added an autoplay function, that automatically select random flares or even lets your twitch chat decide on every single event.

Also we added new artworks for our starships and depending on the species different kinds of starship layouts are used now.

Changelog of Version 0.65.A.7 - Phobos UPDATE ( contains spoilers )

Twitch Integration : You can enter your username and Twitch OAuth Key in the options and then let your Twitch audience vote on selected story event choices

Autoplay Feature Flares : In the options you can enable that flares are picked randomly after a timer finishes.

Autoplay Feature Events : In the options you can enable that event options are picked randomly after a timer finishes or that every event choice is chosen by the Twitch chat ( if Twitch integration is enabled )

Background Art : New [spoiler]“Subsea Streamer”[/spoiler] picture

Background Art : New [spoiler]“Weapons of Kepler”[/spoiler] picture

Background Art : New [spoiler]“Spaceship Junkyard”[/spoiler] picture

Background Art : New [spoiler]“River Valley”[/spoiler] picture

30 new Artworks for Starships - some species will use more exotic starship variations and some species more traditonal layouts

New Sol System Event [spoiler]"Phobos Inc"[/spoiler]

New Starship Event [spoiler]“Generation Ship”[/spoiler]

New Colony Event [spoiler]“The Intelligence Colony”[/spoiler]

Bugfix - The main menu should not show the "Not Valid Loca ID" texts anymore.

Bugfix - The description text and new species avatars of the event options are shown again correctly when moving the mouse over one of the options

Bugfix - Typos and invalid variable fixes

Balancing : Negative Growth is not affected by Population Density or Spaceship Modifiers anymore

See you up in the stars, voyager.

Jörg from Anomaly Games

Join our Discord server: https://discord.gg/n5bDJ7pRVM

Follow us on Twitter: @FermiGame