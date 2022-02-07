Cheftastic 1.0-04 (Hotfix)

Updated

Right stick and D-pad can now be used on controller to scroll through full leaderboard

Enemies now spawn further away from the doors so they are no longer visible when they first spawn in

Fixed

Hub leaderboard panels not centering around player score

Night mode switch appearing locked when returning to the hub for the first time

Several achievements not activating when complete

Level unlock achievements activating before unlocking their respective levels

Characters getting stuck on top of blenders

We are aware of a CTD (Crash To Desktop) affecting some players and will be investigating this over the next week.

How you can help us

We're doing our best to discover and record any bugs you come across. If you find anything that could be fixed, please don't hesitate to reach out to us to let us know.

Join our discord: Cheftastic Community Discord