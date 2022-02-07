Basault VR - Patch #4

Hi there,

Smaller patch today, I fixed a few issues mostly in preparation to make the demo build for the game. The main one you should know of is that I made the adjustments to the etheral spawner position more incremental, so if you aren't using the default settings on that you'll probably need to tweak it to your liking in game.

Other small changes are:

Few changes to the tutorials;

Made the crouch audio cue louder so people aren't confused to why they suddenly turned into a little goblin that scurries one foot above the floor.

That's pretty much it for now. Thank you for sticking with the game, it's already been a week since launch and I'm glad to have you all here :)

