Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 7 February 2022

History Lesson

Astonishing Baseball 21 update for 7 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey baseball fans!

This week, our new update adds a a very useful feature: a player's history!

You will now be able to see the past seasons of every player, but also more advanced stats like wOBA or projected WAR!

Features and improvements

  • New history screen for players
  • New advanced stats dialog for players
  • The available budget of a team is now displayed in the team picker when doing a trade
  • Improved UI for traits

Bug Fixes

  • The multiplayer menu entry would sometimes appear despite the mode being unavailable for now
  • Time-limited scenarios now work as expected

