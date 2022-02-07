History Lesson

Hey baseball fans!
This week, our new update adds a a very useful feature: a player's history!
You will now be able to see the past seasons of every player, but also more advanced stats like wOBA or projected WAR!
Features and improvements
- New history screen for players
- New advanced stats dialog for players
- The available budget of a team is now displayed in the team picker when doing a trade
- Improved UI for traits
Bug Fixes
- The multiplayer menu entry would sometimes appear despite the mode being unavailable for now
- Time-limited scenarios now work as expected
