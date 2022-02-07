 Skip to content

Oldowan Playtest update for 7 February 2022

Steam Achievements added in Oldowan version 0.2.8 (Playtest)

Share · View all patches · Build 8159720 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, I've added six achievements to the playtest. Send me a screenshot if you achieve all six!

Changed files in this update

Oldowan Playtest Content Depot 1732251
  • Loading history…
