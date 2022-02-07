Hey everyone, I've added six achievements to the playtest. Send me a screenshot if you achieve all six!
Oldowan Playtest update for 7 February 2022
Steam Achievements added in Oldowan version 0.2.8 (Playtest)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
