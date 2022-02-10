February Update

This Update has a lot of improvements to the hub level, new effects, and fixes.
1 - New crosshair for each type of weapon.
2 - A lot of improvements in the hub design
3 - Improved the TQ-4F Cyborg attacks and changed the ultimate attack.
4 - Improved Sarlon attacks ( timing, particle effects, and sound effects).
5 - Improved camera shake while running
6 - Improved camera shake while dashing
7 - Fixed the red sword icon.
8 - Fixed the first linear level where you jump out of map boundaries.
9 - reduced the rolling monster speed.
10 - Fixed fire won't respawn in two attacks in Vickas Lubella
Don't forget to join our discord server
More updates will come very soon, please keep in contact with us on:
Twitter
Presskit
Website
Facebook
Media Contact and Questions:
geekymousegames@gmail.com
Changed files in this update