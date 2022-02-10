 Skip to content

Everlasting Guilt update for 10 February 2022

February Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update has a lot of improvements to the hub level, new effects, and fixes.

1 - New crosshair for each type of weapon.

2 - A lot of improvements in the hub design











3 - Improved the TQ-4F Cyborg attacks and changed the ultimate attack.

4 - Improved Sarlon attacks ( timing, particle effects, and sound effects).

5 - Improved camera shake while running

6 - Improved camera shake while dashing

7 - Fixed the red sword icon.

8 - Fixed the first linear level where you jump out of map boundaries.

9 - reduced the rolling monster speed.

10 - Fixed fire won't respawn in two attacks in Vickas Lubella

Changed files in this update

