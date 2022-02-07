 Skip to content

ナツノカナタ update for 7 February 2022

Valentine's Day Limited Time Event

Valentine's Day Limited Time Event

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In ver. 0.6.5, we have added a limited Valentine's Day gift.

If you play Natsu no Kanata during the period of 2/7 to 2/28

If you play Natsu-no-Kanata between February 7th and 28th, you will receive a limited item, a box full of Itachi Chocolate.

This is a "collectible" item that allows you to watch mini-episodes.

　In order to receive the item, you need to have saved your game data after finishing Prologue.

　The items will be distributed in the "Story" screen after the game is launched.

