Valentine's Day Limited Time Event

In ver. 0.6.5, we have added a limited Valentine's Day gift.
If you play Natsu-no-Kanata between February 7th and 28th, you will receive a limited item, a box full of Itachi Chocolate.
This is a "collectible" item that allows you to watch mini-episodes.
In order to receive the item, you need to have saved your game data after finishing Prologue.
The items will be distributed in the "Story" screen after the game is launched.
