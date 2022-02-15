Dealer's Life 2 Now Available! 🎉

Welcome to all Great Dealers around the world! :dldollar:

It is a great pleasure and honor for us to announce that we just released Dealer's Life 2!

If you own Dealer's Life 1 there is a bundle available to get an additional 10% off! 🤯

We worked very hard for months, with days and nights spent to design and code all the new features and improvements! Here's a detailed list of all the new things Dealer's Life 2 contains compared to the first one:

All Dealer’s Life original mechanics and features

Overall graphics improvement : now, this is a great change

: now, this is a great change 20 new avatars : you can choose to be whomever you want! Every avatar has its own skills set so choose wisely

: you can choose to be whomever you want! Every avatar has its own skills set so choose wisely 700+ items : from yachts to candlesticks, from swords to action figures… you name it, we have it

: from yachts to candlesticks, from swords to action figures… you name it, we have it Infinite customers : now with improved procedural generation, you’ll encounter countless different customers, each with their own name, characteristics and wonderful appearance

: now with improved procedural generation, you’ll encounter countless different customers, each with their own name, characteristics and wonderful appearance Pawned items : a pawned item can be paid a fraction of its price and the item’s owner could get it back after a while by settling the loan, but if the owner does not show up you’ve got a nice new item at a very low price

: a pawned item can be paid a fraction of its price and the item’s owner could get it back after a while by settling the loan, but if the owner does not show up you’ve got a nice new item at a very low price Stolen items : if you happen to get your hands on a stolen item you’d better sell it real quick if you don’t want troubles with local police

: if you happen to get your hands on a stolen item you’d better sell it real quick if you don’t want troubles with local police Fake and replica items : fake items can now be converted into replicas. A replica item is a lot less valuable than a fake item but selling it won’t affect your reputation at all. Will you pay the price to stay clean?

: fake items can now be converted into replicas. A replica item is a lot less valuable than a fake item but selling it won’t affect your reputation at all. Will you pay the price to stay clean? 100+ new encounters : funny events, strange situations, crazy deals! It’s unlikely you’ll manage to see all of them in a single game

: funny events, strange situations, crazy deals! It’s unlikely you’ll manage to see all of them in a single game 11 new special characters : from shady guys to famous collectors, every character will be a surprise!

: from shady guys to famous collectors, every character will be a surprise! Random events : anything can happen but you decide! Every event has choices to take but sometimes a specific skill or employee could really make the difference

: anything can happen but you decide! Every event has choices to take but sometimes a specific skill or employee could really make the difference Quests : many kinds of missions and challenges to face

: many kinds of missions and challenges to face Overarching story : from the suburbs to the top of the sky, the whole story!

: from the suburbs to the top of the sky, the whole story! Reputation based events : keep an eye on your reputation since different things could happen if you’re an honest dealer or a criminal

: keep an eye on your reputation since different things could happen if you’re an honest dealer or a criminal Bank : a place where you can ask for loans or invest money

: a place where you can ask for loans or invest money Item Catalogue : a new section where you can unlock and collect every single item of the game and read interesting anecdotes about real items and collectors

: a new section where you can unlock and collect every single item of the game and read interesting anecdotes about real items and collectors Trophy Hall : a new section where you can see your most valuable deals and keep your very own collection of items

: a new section where you can see your most valuable deals and keep your very own collection of items My Home : a new section where you can manage your own house, vehicle and landscape to create the home of your dreams

: a new section where you can manage your own house, vehicle and landscape to create the home of your dreams New employee : you can hire among 10 different types of employees, including the brand new bouncer, each one with his own unique abilities

: you can hire among 10 different types of employees, including the brand new bouncer, each one with his own unique abilities Auctions improvements : auctions are now visually great, more challenging and quicker to play. Selling auction has now its own animation

: auctions are now visually great, more challenging and quicker to play. Selling auction has now its own animation Difficulty level : if you find the game too easy or too hard ;)

: if you find the game too easy or too hard ;) Improved game statistics : to get a clearer view of your current situation

: to get a clearer view of your current situation 50+ game achievements : will you be able to unlock them all?

: will you be able to unlock them all? Multiple saves : now you can keep up to 3 games at the same time

: now you can keep up to 3 games at the same time New localizations: we now support a total of 11 languages

And, for all the players that already know us, here's a recap on what is specifically included in the 1.0 update:

50 new encounters : bringing the total number of special encounters now to over 100!

: bringing the total number of special encounters now to over 100! 3 new special characters : two great personalities and a very special VIP that will appear in the late game

: two great personalities and a very special VIP that will appear in the late game Quests : some special characters will now propose special tasks that will bring great rewards should you succeed

: some special characters will now propose special tasks that will bring great rewards should you succeed Overarching story : from the suburbs to the top of the sky, the whole story!

: from the suburbs to the top of the sky, the whole story! New item selection mechanic for encounters : in some encounters you will be asked to give away an item. Now you can choose what item to give away instead of having a random item removed from your inventory

: in some encounters you will be asked to give away an item. Now you can choose what item to give away instead of having a random item removed from your inventory End game changed : with the introduction of a main plot we changed the end game accordingly

: with the introduction of a main plot we changed the end game accordingly 20 new newspaper articles : these are special articles related to famous personalities of the game

: these are special articles related to famous personalities of the game New item details window : visual improvements of the item details window for Item Catalogue and Trophy Hall sections

: visual improvements of the item details window for Item Catalogue and Trophy Hall sections 20+ curiosities about items and collectors : many items are now linked to specific anecdotes of real life items or collectors! You can read them in the item details window of the Item Catalogue or in the detail view of items in your inventory by selecting the “i” button

: many items are now linked to specific anecdotes of real life items or collectors! You can read them in the item details window of the Item Catalogue or in the detail view of items in your inventory by selecting the “i” button 50+ Achievements : will you be able to unlock them all?

: will you be able to unlock them all? New share buttons : now you can show to everybody the craziest items and customers that you encounter!

: now you can show to everybody the craziest items and customers that you encounter! 4 new localizations : the game is now fully translated in French, Russian, Korean &Thai

: the game is now fully translated in French, Russian, Korean &Thai Lots of minor improvements and bug fixes Achievements are unlocked at the end of each in-game day. So if you've been playing before, load the save and do an in-game day to unlock the achievements you are eligible for.

We hope you are as excited as we are, let us know what you think in the comments! ːsteamhappyː

And if you like the game, please consider writing a review, these can help a lot in spreading the word about Dealer's Life 2! <3 :dlgift:

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment

