Escort Simulator build update ver 1.16

We are very excited to announce a content / performance update to Escort Simulator in anticipation of the release of the all new game sequel Escort Simulator 2! This update includes additional instructional content for different areas of the game to be more clear to new players, as well as some animation corrections for both characters in the bedroom interactions scene.

We've rebuilt the development team after a covid induced hiatus and we've taken all the feedback from these community forums with a new publisher to create an all new and improved Escort Simulator experience.

Additional features of ES2 include:

A revised customization system, including new skin colors, updated textures

Additional physics-based hairstyles

Female ejaculations

Real time in scene ejaculations for both characters without changing scenes

7 new 3D environments for sex

Additional Male customizations and new skins

All new character animations

A strip club environment with over 50 new stripper animations

A complete Toy store to shop for escort toys including dildos, anal beads, and butt plugs

A new costume shop where you can unlock new outfits for your escort to wear in game

A new poolside environment to customized your escort within

New Female and Futa partner characters to engage in one on one sexual situations

As always, we encourage players to post and feature requests and/or bug on our user forums and we will do our best to make sure that all issues are addressed and new features are added to the game