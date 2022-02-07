 Skip to content

Welcome To... Chichester 2 - Part 2 : No Regrets For The Future update for 7 February 2022

Update

The Lomonosov Ridge epilogue has a new animated background. In addition, the in-game GUI has been upgrade

