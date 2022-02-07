Player skins are here!

With this update you can now collect and use different player skins. If you use a skin other than the default (white) one this will also be reflected on the new "players around me on the leaderboard" feature.

Skins need to be unlocked by getting Steam drops. You can get one skin per day for a play time of 15 minutes (minimum 30 seconds session time). In the first wave I've added 31 different skins in three series:

Promo (from the DLC and for owning my other game "Kingdom of Assetia" on Steam, all legendary)

Flags (different country flags, all uncommon except one)

Modern Art (various skins inspired by modern arts pieces, rare and epic)

The promo skins will be automatically handed out after launching the game if you are eligible.

Skins can be managed on the new skins page from the main menu.

Quite honestly I have no clue if this was a good idea but I always wanted to implement more advanced Steam features and since the skins are completely optional ... why not?

This ties into the new "leaderboard around me" feature. While playing you'll see the player below and above your highscore and also the skin they've used if applicable. Of course only scores posted after the update have the required information posted to the leaderboards.

I've also fixed a small audio bug on the main menu.

Enjoy!