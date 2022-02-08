-
Fix the bug that some devices cannot select the maximum resolution
-
Fix the bug that multiple spirals always lose their split when they are used together with boneless split
-
Fix the bug that you quit the game immediately after playing the boss and can't go to the next level when you continue the game next time
-
Fix the bug that restoring blood volume during the no injury challenge will lead to the failure of the no injury challenge
-
The minimum charging time of the charged weapon is reduced to 4 seconds
-
Fix the no injury challenge. If the monster attacks continuously, the bug that the no injury challenge fails will pop up crazily
EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 8 February 2022
Version 0.92.3265 update announcement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
