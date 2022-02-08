 Skip to content

EdgeOfTheAbyssAwaken update for 8 February 2022

Version 0.92.3265 update announcement

  1. Fix the bug that some devices cannot select the maximum resolution

  2. Fix the bug that multiple spirals always lose their split when they are used together with boneless split

  3. Fix the bug that you quit the game immediately after playing the boss and can't go to the next level when you continue the game next time

  4. Fix the bug that restoring blood volume during the no injury challenge will lead to the failure of the no injury challenge

  5. The minimum charging time of the charged weapon is reduced to 4 seconds

  6. Fix the no injury challenge. If the monster attacks continuously, the bug that the no injury challenge fails will pop up crazily

