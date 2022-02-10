 Skip to content

Cities: Skylines update for 10 February 2022

Airports post-release patch 1.14.0-f8

Share · View all patches · Build 8159058 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! Today we have a post-release patch for you with a number of fixes.

Patch 1.14.0-f8
  • Fixed MrMaison being translated to SrCasa in Portugese
  • Fixed: Simulation slows down/stuttering with more taxiways
  • Fixed: Planes take off vertically in some cases
  • Stopped a random number from being shown in edge cases in airport panel
  • Small visual tweak for DLC taxiways meeting base game taxiways
  • Fixed: Soil buying / disposing buttons can get stuck if pressing one while the other one is still working
  • Soil buying / disposing is now only possible if having adequate funds
  • Fixed: Some airport assets without attractiveness value are colored in the Attractiveness Info Views filter
  • Fixed: Biofuel bus is selectable without Biofuel bus depot
  • Fixed: Biofuel bus depot is able to spawn all types of buses
  • Fixed: Biofuel bus does not respect the vehicle selection
  • Fixed: Biofuel bus selected to be sent out from Biofuel bus depot does not work
  • Fixed: In the Airport Area window on Russian part of the word is cut off
  • Fixed: Aircraft Stands are highlighted in multiple incorrect info views
  • Fixed: Airport Train Station connects to nearby road
  • Fixed: Broken pathfinding to metro station inside Ultra Modern Concourse Hub

