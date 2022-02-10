Airports post-release patch 1.14.0-f8

Hi all! Today we have a post-release patch for you with a number of fixes.
Patch 1.14.0-f8
- Fixed MrMaison being translated to SrCasa in Portugese
- Fixed: Simulation slows down/stuttering with more taxiways
- Fixed: Planes take off vertically in some cases
- Stopped a random number from being shown in edge cases in airport panel
- Small visual tweak for DLC taxiways meeting base game taxiways
- Fixed: Soil buying / disposing buttons can get stuck if pressing one while the other one is still working
- Soil buying / disposing is now only possible if having adequate funds
- Fixed: Some airport assets without attractiveness value are colored in the Attractiveness Info Views filter
- Fixed: Biofuel bus is selectable without Biofuel bus depot
- Fixed: Biofuel bus depot is able to spawn all types of buses
- Fixed: Biofuel bus does not respect the vehicle selection
- Fixed: Biofuel bus selected to be sent out from Biofuel bus depot does not work
- Fixed: In the Airport Area window on Russian part of the word is cut off
- Fixed: Aircraft Stands are highlighted in multiple incorrect info views
- Fixed: Airport Train Station connects to nearby road
- Fixed: Broken pathfinding to metro station inside Ultra Modern Concourse Hub
Changed files in this update