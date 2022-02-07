2022.1.1 Update

2022 Update 1 is rolling out now to fix some of the biggest issues in the original release - IDE is now v2022.1.1.610 and Runtime is now v2022.1.1.483

IDE Release Notes

Runtime Release Notes

Full details can be found on the usual release notes pages above, but this one fixes games crashing on Windows 7, cases where using the Mac IDE to build for macOS couldn't find the game executable, that games could not connect to Steam properly on startup, and some more collision issues.