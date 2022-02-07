Patch 1.1.5.1

- While Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem does not officially support ultrawide resolutions, some elements have been tweaked in the background as a temporary fix and should now enable the full use of the War Table for ultrawide users.
- This patch includes a fix that is the first of a series of fixes for the various sources of the null_umbra_item issue and resulting inventory issues. This particular fix is for an issue that would cause an item desynchronisation specifically when crafting in online mode and, in turn, cause inventory issues. This is only a partial fix to the overall problem but removes one of its causes.
- Fixed an issue where Achenon could not be interacted with in a particular variant of the Cursebreaker Operation.
- Fixed an issue where dying during the tutorial Hunt with Ilthain in Chapter 1 would cause the Hunt trail to disappear.
- Fixed an issue where, after dying during the tutorial Hunt with Ilthain in Chapter 1 and returning to the previous checkpoint, the player would spawn under the terrain.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent the player from interacting with a portal at the Anankis Core Overlook in Chapter 1.
- Fixed an issue that would cause a reagent to be destroyed when right-clicking a stack in the player's inventory while the crafting screen is open.
- Fixed an issue where summons could not damage the fire traps that spawn during the Oshara boss fight.
- Fixed an issue in the Area Modifier selection screen where selected modifiers would not specify if they affected the player or enemies.
- The Veteran Armour Requisition project now displays the correct artwork.
- Fixed an issue where area modifiers would not be displayed in the selection screen in some languages under certain conditions.
- Minor UI fixes for off-centre cosmetic and pet reward splash notifications.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the War Table tutorial from displaying in the Hungarian and Spanish localisations.
- Fixed an issue in the Hungarian localisation that caused formatting tags to be visible in the War Table’s difficulty selection screen.
Balance Changes
- War Table operations' experience and productivity rewards have been reduced but remain meaningfully greater than their older pre-1.1.5.0 levels.
