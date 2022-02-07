- Fix tower range issues. A crash that was observed when a laser is built within range of creep. This change will fix it. It should also fix some other behaviour, where enemies were sometimes ignored even if they were within range.
- Enabled support for resizing the screen. The game can be played at any resolution as long as the aspect ratio is 16:9. On some non-standard screen resolutions this may cause a problem. Now you can exit fullscreen mode by hitting "Alt+Enter" and then resize the game window to match your screen size. Please try to match 16:9 aspect ratio to avoid seeing misaligned UI panels
- Added a max limit of 4 on shock tower crowd damage for better balance
- Update hit VFX of laser on Creep
- removed "Shift+tab" hotkey to change timescale in reverse direction. This hotkey is used by steam overlay, so it's not a good idea for the game to use it in any other way.
Dofense update for 7 February 2022
v0.8.4
