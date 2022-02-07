Patch Note - Feb. 8th, 2022

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4.
Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8th, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- New Boss '<Demon Spider of Hell> Krukan' will be added.
- 'Dragon Eye' and 'Dragon Claw' can now be summoned through the Shop.
◈DRACO Update◈
- Character NFTs will now be subject to a cool-down (5 days) period each time they are unsealed.
Wayfarer Travel and NFT resealing cool-down (5 days) will be shared each other.
[Feb. 8th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ New Boss
● '<Demon Spider of Hell> Krukan' will now appear.
- 'Krukan' will appear at the 'Depths of Binding' accessible from Bicheon Valley 4F.
※ Players may enter ‘Depths of Binding’ through the Portal located in Bicheon Valley 4F.
- Spawn Time : Every Monday, 23:00
※ Spawns will be based on Regional Server Times.
ASIA(UTC+8)/INDIA(UTC+6)/MENA(UTC+3)/EU(UTC+2)/SA(UTC-3)/NA(UTC-4)
- Boss Level : 190
- Maximum number of players : 400
■ Summon
● New Dragon Materials, 'Dragon Eye' and 'Dragon Claw', can now be summoned through the 'Summon' tab available in the 'Shop' menu.
- 'Dragon Eye' and 'Dragon Claw' can be used to craft Secondary Weapons and Earrings.
■ Raid
● Autostart function will be implemented to Raid and Boss Raid parties.
- By enabling this function, Raids and Boss Raids will start automatically once the party becomes full.
- You can set the system by toggling the ‘Auto Start at Max Number of Players’ button on the right side of the Raid Info screen.
- Only the party leader can set the settings.
● Clan War summary mail will be sent to clanmate once the war ends.
- A Summary mail will be sent to clan members once Clan War ends.
-The Summary mail will reveal total death tolls for both clans.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Confirmation screen will appear if you try to summon in the shop using Gold.
- Server Info will be displayed in the Character Selection screen.
- You will now move to the Shop that sells Vigor Pill after clicking the ‘Recharge Vigor’ button if you do not have any Vigor Pills in your bag.
◈DRACO Update◈
■ NFT
● Character NFTs will now be subject to a cool-down period each time they are unsealed.
- Character NFTs that have been unsealed will be subject to a 5-day cool-down period restricting unsealed Characters from being resealed or using Wayfarer Travel to change servers.
※ Cool-down Period: 5 days from the moment Character NFTs are unsealed.
