Breaking News! The death of a censorship officer has been censored in China! Thus, another patient's log has been added to Dr. Wang's computer in the People's Hospital. (Life is full of dark humor that I can add to the game.)
[Book Store]New Book: Book of a Meat Wife (The cooking skill book. It's a dark story from China. It's kinda hard to translate those ancient texts. However, it may be better to just leave some cruel details out of the English localization. Google "菜人哀" if you want to know its original story. >_>)
Reduced the value of dirty water.
[Cooking]Cooked meat shall have a better HP recover value even when the cook's cooking skill is low.
[Cooking]New item: Bland Fish Soup
突发新闻！ 中国一名审核员的猝死被审核了！ 因此，人民医院里王医生的电脑里多了一份病例。（生活充满这样的黑色幽默，让我时常有东西加入到游戏里。）
【书店】新书：菜人哀 （烹饪技能书。以及中国最黑暗的古诗之一。）
降低了脏水的价值。
【烹饪】烧熟的肉类现在就算厨师的烹饪水平再低也会略微有高于生肉的生命恢复量。
【烹饪】新物品：清淡鱼汤
[Neolithic]To the End update for 7 February 2022
The Death of A Censorship Officer. 审查员之死 (Update, Version 20220207)
