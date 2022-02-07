Fixed crash in hardmode, thanks toiletbread (mini leaderboards are trying to load but they dont exist for hardmode)
Added more death messages when dying in hardmode
The Colorful Creature update for 7 February 2022
TCC Beta 1.8.4.1 (Patch 1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed crash in hardmode, thanks toiletbread (mini leaderboards are trying to load but they dont exist for hardmode)
TCC Windows Depot 1651681
- Loading history…
TCC Linux Depot 1651682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update