The Colorful Creature update for 7 February 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.4.1 (Patch 1)

Build 8158771 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed crash in hardmode, thanks toiletbread (mini leaderboards are trying to load but they dont exist for hardmode)

Added more death messages when dying in hardmode

