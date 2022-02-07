 Skip to content

FORTRESS DEFENDER update for 7 February 2022

Improvement of the game's fun factor, Game difficulty adjustment, Others.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvement of the game's fun factor:

Addition of boss attack methods (stage2 and stage8)

Missile scattering attack while activating special attack in TYPE2

Improved special attack bombs in TYPE3 to eliminate bullets and shoot continuously.

Game difficulty adjustment:

Medium-sized enemies on the first page will leave the game after a certain amount of time.

Others:

Changed sound effects (explosive bombs, enemy lasers)

