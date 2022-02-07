Improvement of the game's fun factor, Game difficulty adjustment, Others.

Improvement of the game's fun factor:
Addition of boss attack methods (stage2 and stage8)
Missile scattering attack while activating special attack in TYPE2
Improved special attack bombs in TYPE3 to eliminate bullets and shoot continuously.
Game difficulty adjustment:
Medium-sized enemies on the first page will leave the game after a certain amount of time.
Others:
Changed sound effects (explosive bombs, enemy lasers)
