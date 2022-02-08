Patch 0.1.54

More bug fixes. Some balance changes too. Added a context option for fighting fire
Here's some new critters that Victor is working on
Big List
- Fixed a bug where colonists would sometimes have a weird skin color after loading
- Fixed a bug where the crafting "bubble" would be blank after loading
- Fixed a bug where external objects had a bad fallback color
- The correct build error is shown when building a hold and drag object (floors, walls, pipes, etc)
- Non-loved tasks can no longer be given a priority above a loved task
- Changed the wreck description to be more understandable that the delete tool must be used.
- Perks that cause job task love or hate will now provide the correct memory if that job is assigned
- Fixed a bug where items weren't picked up from external floors, leading to infinite metal.
- Items in a monster's inventory no longer create "item discovered" pop-up
- Eating a colonist will now deposit their head into the inventory of the eater.
- Increased sentry gun's default priority to higher than storage bin
- Pressing Shift + a number will no longer change the game's timescale if you're typing in the save menu.
- Fixed a bug where doors would remain open if a colonist died while using them.
- Fixed a bug where the Oxygen Emitter would occasionally pump oxygen into a wall.
- Colonists on missions will no longer get shambled, and get stuck in AI sleep forever (and other bad stuff too).
- Removing/placing walls near lights will no longer turn them on before they're built.
- Decreased spawn rate of power leeches.
- Mission failure event is now invoked (so the fail message is now displayed).
- Increased power requirement of Incinerator, because fire is hot
- Object repositioning is now more consistently cancelled after confirming a new position (so that the object stops following the cursor)
- Repositioning an object now requires a constructed floor (previously you could reposition it to a floor under construction)
- Assigned correct reposition blueprint to many objects.
- Satisfying all ego upgrades requirements will now make "level up immediately" free
- Mining drone no longer displays fuel in its output hatch area thing (on the model, where the items are displayed).
- Colonists will no longer add withdrawal (or addict) perks when their sleeve is removed.
- Colonists should get stuck in walls less frequently now when building.
- Temperature changes will now wake up floors for atmosphere flow.
- Added a notification if no colonists are assigned "Object Maintenance" (and that task now defaults to assigned)
- Added a random offset of +- .5f seconds when entities wander, so that collections of monsters don't wander in such an obvious synchronized manner.
- Fixed some edge cases where saving would crash.
- Fixed various null reference exceptions.
- CO2 scrubber can now be connected with water pipes to water tanks.
- Ice can now be used by the water recycler (you don't have to wait for it to thaw). It should be substitutable for dirty water in all situations, but maybe there's some edge cases that are missing.
- Water recycler now displays correct status when all water tanks are full (previously it used the status message for fuel tanks being full).
- Fixed more notifications becoming "stretched" after loading.
- Fixed a bug where wrecks couldn't be removed.
- Changed wreck size of treadmill so that it matches the size of the treadmill (4x2).
- The skybox will no longer "bug out" when rotating the camera with Z (the skybox uses 2 cameras, sometimes rotating counterclockwise wouldn't reposition the out of bounds camera).
- Removed the last tutorial objectives (the long term ones).
- Vysnc is now turned on/off when the game launches (if the user sets it to on through the in-game menu, it will remember).
- Airlocks will no longer be used before construction finishes.
- Distribution booth will no longer be used before construction finishes.
- Distribution booth no longer halts colonists if no items are set to distribute.
- Object windows will no longer show notifications from the previous window.
- Research cards now show progress in the tech tree.
- Missions to locations with no resources are now cancelled.
- Improved load performance when loading from in-game to another save.
- Crops are now deposited directly into planter box, and require offload before new crops can be grown.
- Significantly decreased spawn chance of an extra seed when harvesting crops (from 25% to 5%).
- Crafting stations (workbench, refinery, etc) now deposit the created item into their inventory instead of giving it to the crafter.
- The fridge will now be filled with any raw food (previously it would accept 10 of each type of raw food, which was weird)
- Increased currency earned from the Dream Catcher.
- Added flux coil recipe to workbench. It requires metal and a level 3 engineer.
- Context ordering a colonist to pilot a ship will now also assign that job task.
- Doubled the amount of oxygen created by the Oxygen recycler (so it uses less water).
- Added game-time that save was created and game version and total days played to the save UI.
- A save is now automatically uploaded when submitting user reports
- Crop statuses now correctly mention seeds (if it can't find a seed) and also mentions a missing farmer.
- Hint delays now use unscaled time (fixes some instances where messages appear before warping is finished)
- Fixed an uncaught exception when trying to get the save folder in UWP (windows store)
- Floors under windows/walls are no longer colored by atmosphere overlay
- The correct item crate is now more consistently selected
- Reduced big battery cost from 9k to 7.5k
- Objectives are now more aggressively removed if tutorial is skipped
- Added context options for using free-time objects.
- Added context option for extinguishing fire.
