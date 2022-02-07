Update 1.3.0(A Raging Empire, Turbulent World)

Share · View all patches · Build 8158593 · Last edited 7 February 2022 – 14:19:18 UTC by Wendy

New area, story added (king palace, underground prison)

Additional side quests.

New types of monsters are added.(A monster that spreads diseases)

The monster spreading the disease appears after the middle of the story when there is room for funds to buy a cure.

※self-healing power cannot solve (Treatments made by the Magic Association must be used, and treatments must be injected into the body through legitimate treatment instruments)

Various medical items are added. (Natural green, black death, yellow fever, right hand virus treatment, etc.)

Add contents of your own mercenary (It's related to the flow of the story and we're developing it in a way that we can enjoy more. Not added to this patch.)

The story of "A Raging Empire, a Turbulent World" story has been added.

These updates will last for weeks. (This is part 2 of the entire game's worldview story)

Now players can travel back and forth to the kingdom and engage in diplomacy to prevent war. (Even if we go on diplomacy, the war can go on)

Fixing the bug when the quest switch does not work on the press mine.

Modification of the audio that was not output normally and only one bgm was played.

Modifying the parts where the weather hasn't changed.

Fixing some problems with colleagues.

This is our business contact information (funnygame1studio@gmail.com).

In the process of updating, conflicts may occur depending on the language version, resulting in bugs. If you want to fix the bug quickly, please use the discussion board or business contact number.

Thank you :)