Overcooked! All You Can Eat Online Update 1

Attention, Chef Pals! 👨‍🍳👩‍🍳👋

We're happy to announce we are serving up a new update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat.

This tasty new update should address some of your concerns regarding unstable matchmaking and online play and includes some general and stability fixes.

Here's what’s on the menu! 😋

Patch Notes:

General

Fixed a crash occurring when entering the Overcooked 1 Intro Apocalypse in a 4-player online session.

Fix for empty slot names appearing as Slot 1, even in spaces Slot 2 & 3 for clients in an online session.

Various minor bug fixes and improvements.

Stability

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to join an online game as the fourth player when their Team17 ID was over a certain character limit.

Fixes for players receiving multiple errors when accessing Arcade areas of the game.

Fixed an issue where the player is left in a blank lobby if they choose to retry matchmaking after all clients leave an arcade lobby, if they had selected a theme beforehand.

Fixed an issue where the last remaining player in an online campaign session was left with a single chef - players are now given a second chef to continue playing on.

Fixed an issue where the player was left in an empty arcade lobby if all clients left when matchmaking was completed.

This patch will go live at 2PM GMT, Wednesday 2nd of March.

Now Chefs - get back in the kitchen and watch that pot, it's about to bubble over!

If you’re new to Overcooked, why not join our official Discord to play and chat with other chefs, and learn useful tips and tricks! 🍽️