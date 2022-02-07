Update Information (07-Feb 2022)

Share · View all patches · Build 8158431 · Last edited 7 February 2022 – 13:52:30 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

We have released an update that fixes the following:

_**1. Overall response tuning

2. Fixed some save data loading problems

3. Fixed a bug in the settings of the Goddess in some events.

4. Fixed some data bugs

Mathematics, Hospital, Water Supplier

Downward adjustment of "Chichen Itza"

Upward adjustment of some Goddess's legacies

Upward adjustment of other legacies**_

Please feel free to let us and others know your comments or feedback after playing via the Steam Community forum. Thanks.