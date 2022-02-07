 Skip to content

百年王国 update for 7 February 2022

Update Information (07-Feb 2022)

Build 8158431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We have released an update that fixes the following:

_**1. Overall response tuning

2. Fixed some save data loading problems

3. Fixed a bug in the settings of the Goddess in some events.

4. Fixed some data bugs

  • Mathematics, Hospital, Water Supplier
  • Downward adjustment of "Chichen Itza"
  • Upward adjustment of some Goddess's legacies
  • Upward adjustment of other legacies**_

Please feel free to let us and others know your comments or feedback after playing via the Steam Community forum. Thanks.

