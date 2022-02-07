Update Information (07-Feb 2022)

Hello,
We have released an update that fixes the following:
_**1. Overall response tuning
2. Fixed some save data loading problems
3. Fixed a bug in the settings of the Goddess in some events.
4. Fixed some data bugs
- Mathematics, Hospital, Water Supplier
- Downward adjustment of "Chichen Itza"
- Upward adjustment of some Goddess's legacies
- Upward adjustment of other legacies**_
Please feel free to let us and others know your comments or feedback after playing via the Steam Community forum. Thanks.
Changed files in this update