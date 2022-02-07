Haunted Stories Hotfix 0.5.5.1

Fixes:
- Flashlight is brighter and has more range
- Shooting without aiming is no longer possible
- Improved display of picked up items
FATEFUL HEIST:
- Office Phone fix
WESTERN GHOST TOWN :
- Better map performance
- Bank key will now highlighting in the near
- Better questline description
FROM HUNTER TO HUNTED:
- Wolf monster only spawn the first time
- Wolf monster has less life
- Wolf monster has bigger roam range
- Wildboar monster has bigger roam range
- Better questline description
