Haunted Stories update for 7 February 2022

Haunted Stories Hotfix 0.5.5.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Flashlight is brighter and has more range
  • Shooting without aiming is no longer possible
  • Improved display of picked up items

FATEFUL HEIST:

  • Office Phone fix

WESTERN GHOST TOWN :

  • Better map performance
  • Bank key will now highlighting in the near
  • Better questline description

FROM HUNTER TO HUNTED:

  • Wolf monster only spawn the first time
  • Wolf monster has less life
  • Wolf monster has bigger roam range
  • Wildboar monster has bigger roam range
  • Better questline description

Changed files in this update

Haunted Stories Content Depot 1877061
