Karos update for 7 February 2022

Speeding up game updates!

Karos update for 7 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fighters! We have changed the way the game is updated, now it happens through Steam, which will allow you to update game files faster and spend less time waiting for the game!

See you in the expanses of Azmara!

