Push Battle update for 8 February 2022

PushBattle Update!

Push Battle update for 8 February 2022

Nice to meet you! This is Real Glitter who is making "Push Battle".

Two months have passed since we started Early Access last December.

We are very pleased to have many users play "Push Battle" in the last two months.

Thank you for playing!

This update has implemented some of the ones that were planned to be implemented in the full version, so I would like to introduce them.

  • Life system has been added.
  • Implemented a private room.
  • Added an item that can change the state of the character.
  • Added a system where events occur during a match.
  • Changed the rules of the match.
  • Added character skin types.
  • Changed the background and title logo.

Please play the new "Push Battle"!

We will continue to update the game for the full version!

