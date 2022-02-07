 Skip to content

Golf Club Architect Playtest update for 7 February 2022

Update 0.12.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8158125

Features

  • Added new simple wooden bench.
  • Added club yardages to club selection buttons.
  • Added remaining points to skill point assignment screen.

Improvements

  • Improved the appearance of fringes for greens and fairways.
  • Added player happiness events for eagle or better, birdies, bogey and double bogeys or worse.
  • Added player happiness events for heading to the practice net.
  • Reduced speech bubble text size.
  • Increased max camera zoom.
  • Flattened camera at max zoom.
  • Slowed down the terrain smoothing tool speed.
  • Slowed down the terrain flatten tool speed.
  • Added prop, surface and tool names to bottom panel.
  • Reduced the minimum terrain tool size from 2m to 1m.
  • Removed aiming target as it was misleading.
  • Players now walk after their shot after 30 seconds rather than waiting for the shot to finish.
  • Loading a save from in game now loads it using the current golfer.
  • Added practice net player count to the top bar player count tooltip.
  • Increased randomized offsets for trees to reduce patterns.

Fixes

  • Fixed quit practice button not working.
  • Fixed player happiness events never being triggered.
  • Fixed bench not visible.
  • Fixed category buttons showing wrong props.
  • Fixed happiness events the surface the ball finishes on not working.
  • Fixed regression - Ball was not interacting with water correctly.
  • Fixed regression - Player practices previous hole to the one selected.
  • Fixed regression - Placing clubhouse not playing sound effect.
  • Fixed shot paths being taken through trees instead of around.
  • Fixed player being able to play a ball that gets stuck in the top of a tree.
  • Fixed player falling through cup.
  • Fixed rendering artefact along the tops of grass blades.
  • Fixed not being able to aim directly at the cup mesh.
  • Fixed being able to paint props inside eachother when game is paused.
  • Fixed incorrect max shot count per-hole of 10 instead of 9.
  • Fixed painting fir trees not painting the surface underneath.
  • Fixed cup not using the same normal maps as the terrain.
  • Fixed the sphere collider for the golf ball being twice as wide as it should be.
  • Fixed the golf ball incorrectly colliding with the cup navigation mesh.
  • Fixed terrain physics mesh missing the cup geometry after loading a save.
  • Fixed benches being too shiny.

