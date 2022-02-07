Update 0.12.0

Features
- Added new simple wooden bench.
- Added club yardages to club selection buttons.
- Added remaining points to skill point assignment screen.
Improvements
- Improved the appearance of fringes for greens and fairways.
- Added player happiness events for eagle or better, birdies, bogey and double bogeys or worse.
- Added player happiness events for heading to the practice net.
- Reduced speech bubble text size.
- Increased max camera zoom.
- Flattened camera at max zoom.
- Slowed down the terrain smoothing tool speed.
- Slowed down the terrain flatten tool speed.
- Added prop, surface and tool names to bottom panel.
- Reduced the minimum terrain tool size from 2m to 1m.
- Removed aiming target as it was misleading.
- Players now walk after their shot after 30 seconds rather than waiting for the shot to finish.
- Loading a save from in game now loads it using the current golfer.
- Added practice net player count to the top bar player count tooltip.
- Increased randomized offsets for trees to reduce patterns.
Fixes
- Fixed quit practice button not working.
- Fixed player happiness events never being triggered.
- Fixed bench not visible.
- Fixed category buttons showing wrong props.
- Fixed happiness events the surface the ball finishes on not working.
- Fixed regression - Ball was not interacting with water correctly.
- Fixed regression - Player practices previous hole to the one selected.
- Fixed regression - Placing clubhouse not playing sound effect.
- Fixed shot paths being taken through trees instead of around.
- Fixed player being able to play a ball that gets stuck in the top of a tree.
- Fixed player falling through cup.
- Fixed rendering artefact along the tops of grass blades.
- Fixed not being able to aim directly at the cup mesh.
- Fixed being able to paint props inside eachother when game is paused.
- Fixed incorrect max shot count per-hole of 10 instead of 9.
- Fixed painting fir trees not painting the surface underneath.
- Fixed cup not using the same normal maps as the terrain.
- Fixed the sphere collider for the golf ball being twice as wide as it should be.
- Fixed the golf ball incorrectly colliding with the cup navigation mesh.
- Fixed terrain physics mesh missing the cup geometry after loading a save.
- Fixed benches being too shiny.
