Big Farm Story Update 1.8

It's time for another update, peeps! With this update, we introduce the unstuck option and interactable notes. Of course, we also did some further improvements. Please see the full changelist:
Added:
-
Unstuck option: Are you sometimes stuck in scenes? From now on, your are not as stuck as you think you are. Find the unstuck option in the settings and be able to port your character to a fix spot in the individual scene
-
Interactable notes: You love exploring the world of Big Farm Story? Discover rare interactable notes like letters and notes to learn more about the surroundings and the characters
-
Convenience: Conversation - With this update, conversations with NPCs will be finished automatically if there is no other conversation topic
-
Improvements: Quests - New visuals make it more easy to differentiate side from main quests
-
Tons and tons of improvements on visuals, animations, sounds and many more
Take care!
Changed files in this update