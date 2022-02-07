 Skip to content

Karos update for 7 February 2022

Weekend Rates!

Share · View all patches · Build 8158024 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Rates for the next few days:

🔥February 8 — Experience x3, Pet experience x2

🔥February 9 — Drop x2, Money x3

🔥February 10 — Pet experience x3

🔥February 11 — Drop x3

Will see you on the lands of Azmara!

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 8158024
Karos Content Depot 337411
