Behind Glass: Aquarium Simulator update for 7 February 2022

Update notes 07/02/2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8158008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update mainly brings new content:

  1. We have added 14 new fish species:

    Agassiz's dwarf cichlid

    Sardine Cichlid

    Rummynose tetra

    Six-barred Lamprologus

    Diamond tetra

    Redeye tetra

    Bloodfin tetra

    Cherry barb

    Odessa Barb

    Celestial pearl danio

    Fiji anemonefish

    Red sea clownfish

    Mauritian anemonefish

    Pajama cardinal

  2. We have added new decoration items and scattered items. There is a particular focus on items allowing you to design black water tanks.

  3. You can now buy multiple fish at once (when using the popup instead of drag/drop for adding fish)

  4. As usual, we have fixed minor bugs (and hopefully not introduced new ones...)

