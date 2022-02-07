Update notes 07/02/2022

This update mainly brings new content:
We have added 14 new fish species:
Agassiz's dwarf cichlid
Sardine Cichlid
Rummynose tetra
Six-barred Lamprologus
Diamond tetra
Redeye tetra
Bloodfin tetra
Cherry barb
Odessa Barb
Celestial pearl danio
Fiji anemonefish
Red sea clownfish
Mauritian anemonefish
Pajama cardinal
We have added new decoration items and scattered items. There is a particular focus on items allowing you to design black water tanks.
You can now buy multiple fish at once (when using the popup instead of drag/drop for adding fish)
As usual, we have fixed minor bugs (and hopefully not introduced new ones...)
