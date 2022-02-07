 Skip to content

Blub Emporium update for 7 February 2022

Blub Emporium V.1.1.5

Build 8157478

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.5 - Change Log

ITEMS AND RESOURCES:

  • Added "Cooling Unit" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Mastery Book" (Emporium Special).
  • Added "Mega Prickle Pet Display" (Shelf).
  • Added "Cotton Importer" (Hopper).
  • Added "Strawberry Cultivator" (Farm Special).

VISUAL:

  • Cosmic Piggies placed when max level is achieved will now rarely allow Cosmic Blubs to enter the emporium as normal customers.

UI:

  • Added an extension to the resource flux showing visually resources that are relocated (For instance when a lunar harvester collects moonstones and they go on to fill siphons).
  • Altered text now shows on Cosmic Piggy's focus menu when at max level.
  • Added UI option to allow the Electronics Switch to be automatically enabled upon loading a save file with one placed.
  • The Completion Book now shows information about stock mastery if the Mastery Book is placed somewhere in the Emporium.

GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:

  • Added "Prickle Pet Mastery" Task Track.
  • Mastering a stock-type (having completed the Mastery Task Track for it) will now cause it to receive a 2x production boost (if manufacturable).
  • Increased Lunar Accelerator strength: 20% -> 25%.
  • Cosmic Piggies no longer are collectable once max level has been reached.
  • Lunar spurs can no longer grow on iron-rich soils and will reverse if placed upon Cosmic terrain like Moonstone nodes.
  • Grown Lunar Sprouts now have a 1 in 32 chance per tick to de-corrupt Cosmic terrain below.
  • Decreased Rock and Roll sell target: 15+floor((.75lvl)/5)5 -> floor((18+(.36lvl))/5)5.
  • Increased Rock and Roll preparation time: floor((120-(lvl.75))/5)5 -> floor((120-(lvl.37))/5)5.
  • Increased Rock and Roll XP reward: 3+(.16lvl) per % -> 4+(.16lvl) per %.
  • Added an additional 10 seconds to Rock and Roll's duration.
  • Tweaked preparation time for Mechanic Mayhem: floor((120+(lev5.75))/5)5 -> floor((140+(lev5.55))/5)5.
  • Increased duration for Mechanic Mayhem: 85+floor((4lev)/5)5 -> 125+floor((4.3lev)/5)5.
  • Tweaked goal for Mechanic Mayhem: 35+floor((1.4lev)/5)5 -> floor((28+(1.38lev))/5)5.
  • Tweaked XP reward for Mechanic Mayhem: max(-32+(1.4lev),1) -> max(-30.5+(1.39lev),1).
  • Increased value of Vined Pedestal: 475 -> 935.
  • Moonstone Nodes spawned via level ups will now begin with up to 25% enrichment.
  • Decreased use time for standard Cultivators: .5 sec -> .15 sec.

BUGS/TECHNICAL:

  • Fixed ?????? ???? not correctly cataloguing (Credit: Ducky).
  • Fixed Cosmic Sap leaving holes behind when stored (Credit: Ducky).
  • Two Lunar Harvesters/Reapers can now run in a single Farm tick, rather than just the one.
  • Fixed existing generic cultivators (Wheat, Cotton, Sugarcane) unnecessarily cataloguing when bought.

MISC:

  • Added missing Bubble Windows level-up alert.
  • Updated description of "Resource Icon Flux" to reflect new features.
  • Moved the "Level-up Alerts", "Inventory", "Catalogue" and "Resources" settings into the UI sub-menu.
  • Added "Lobster" as a possible agent name in complex missions.
  • Magic Nests now make the soft grass sound rather than the hard default one.
  • Added missing cultivator (Wheat, Cotton, Sugarcane) level-up alerts.

As always, any feedback or issues you come across, be sure to let me know!

