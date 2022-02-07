Blub Emporium V.1.1.5

Blub Emporium Version 1.1.5 - Change Log
ITEMS AND RESOURCES:
- Added "Cooling Unit" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Mastery Book" (Emporium Special).
- Added "Mega Prickle Pet Display" (Shelf).
- Added "Cotton Importer" (Hopper).
- Added "Strawberry Cultivator" (Farm Special).
VISUAL:
- Cosmic Piggies placed when max level is achieved will now rarely allow Cosmic Blubs to enter the emporium as normal customers.
UI:
- Added an extension to the resource flux showing visually resources that are relocated (For instance when a lunar harvester collects moonstones and they go on to fill siphons).
- Altered text now shows on Cosmic Piggy's focus menu when at max level.
- Added UI option to allow the Electronics Switch to be automatically enabled upon loading a save file with one placed.
- The Completion Book now shows information about stock mastery if the Mastery Book is placed somewhere in the Emporium.
GAMEPLAY/BALANCE:
- Added "Prickle Pet Mastery" Task Track.
- Mastering a stock-type (having completed the Mastery Task Track for it) will now cause it to receive a 2x production boost (if manufacturable).
- Increased Lunar Accelerator strength: 20% -> 25%.
- Cosmic Piggies no longer are collectable once max level has been reached.
- Lunar spurs can no longer grow on iron-rich soils and will reverse if placed upon Cosmic terrain like Moonstone nodes.
- Grown Lunar Sprouts now have a 1 in 32 chance per tick to de-corrupt Cosmic terrain below.
- Decreased Rock and Roll sell target: 15+floor((.75lvl)/5)5 -> floor((18+(.36lvl))/5)5.
- Increased Rock and Roll preparation time: floor((120-(lvl.75))/5)5 -> floor((120-(lvl.37))/5)5.
- Increased Rock and Roll XP reward: 3+(.16lvl) per % -> 4+(.16lvl) per %.
- Added an additional 10 seconds to Rock and Roll's duration.
- Tweaked preparation time for Mechanic Mayhem: floor((120+(lev5.75))/5)5 -> floor((140+(lev5.55))/5)5.
- Increased duration for Mechanic Mayhem: 85+floor((4lev)/5)5 -> 125+floor((4.3lev)/5)5.
- Tweaked goal for Mechanic Mayhem: 35+floor((1.4lev)/5)5 -> floor((28+(1.38lev))/5)5.
- Tweaked XP reward for Mechanic Mayhem: max(-32+(1.4lev),1) -> max(-30.5+(1.39lev),1).
- Increased value of Vined Pedestal: 475 -> 935.
- Moonstone Nodes spawned via level ups will now begin with up to 25% enrichment.
- Decreased use time for standard Cultivators: .5 sec -> .15 sec.
BUGS/TECHNICAL:
- Fixed ?????? ???? not correctly cataloguing (Credit: Ducky).
- Fixed Cosmic Sap leaving holes behind when stored (Credit: Ducky).
- Two Lunar Harvesters/Reapers can now run in a single Farm tick, rather than just the one.
- Fixed existing generic cultivators (Wheat, Cotton, Sugarcane) unnecessarily cataloguing when bought.
MISC:
- Added missing Bubble Windows level-up alert.
- Updated description of "Resource Icon Flux" to reflect new features.
- Moved the "Level-up Alerts", "Inventory", "Catalogue" and "Resources" settings into the UI sub-menu.
- Added "Lobster" as a possible agent name in complex missions.
- Magic Nests now make the soft grass sound rather than the hard default one.
- Added missing cultivator (Wheat, Cotton, Sugarcane) level-up alerts.
