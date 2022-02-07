Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.00.14 Update

Hello Everyone,
We're releasing a new update for Battlesector with multiple bug fixes!
Warhammer 40,000:Battlesector Changelog 1.00.14:
Bug Fixes
• FIX: Async games are ending prematurely, and scores are reported incorrectly
• FIX: Winners bonus not included for Exterminatus matches
• FIX: Purity Seals display above weapon UI when using a gamepad
• FIX: Cannot change unit selected after performing an action in some circumstances
• FIX: Game is unable to run when using Thai calendar
• FIX: Tutorial prompt does not go to the third tutorial
• FIX: Some Tyranid models are slightly distorted at long range
Changed files in this update