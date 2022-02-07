 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector update for 7 February 2022

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector - v1.00.14 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

We're releasing a new update for Battlesector with multiple bug fixes!

Warhammer 40,000:Battlesector Changelog 1.00.14:

Bug Fixes

• FIX: Async games are ending prematurely, and scores are reported incorrectly

• FIX: Winners bonus not included for Exterminatus matches

• FIX: Purity Seals display above weapon UI when using a gamepad

• FIX: Cannot change unit selected after performing an action in some circumstances

• FIX: Game is unable to run when using Thai calendar

• FIX: Tutorial prompt does not go to the third tutorial

• FIX: Some Tyranid models are slightly distorted at long range

